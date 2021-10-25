FORECAST: Training t-storms and flooding likely this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Keep the rain gear with you as we slide into the new work week!
We're getting a well needed break after last night's flooding rain. Advisories are gone, flooding is gone and the only issues we have to start the day are wet roads. We're not done with the rain, though. Heavy rain and a few flooding issues could develop this afternoon so be prepared! Rumbles of thunder are possible along with temperatures in the mid 60s. A few strong storms may accompany a cold front Monday PM with the best shot for any severe storms SE.
Lingering lake effect showers will be around on Tuesday. We are briefly drier Wednesday before another system brings more rain by Thursday PM and Friday.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Soggy AM Drive
- More rain after noon
- Strong storms after noon
- Flooding possible
- Wet pattern sticks around for much of the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Rain likely that could be heavy at times. Watch for flooding. Few PM strong storm.| High: 65º
Tuesday: Cooler with lake effect showers. | High: 50º
Wednesday: Briefly drier but still cool.| High: 56º
Thursday: Another round of rain.| High: 65º
Friday: Heavy rain likely with dropping temps. | High: 56º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter