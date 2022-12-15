FORECAST: Trying to dry out before the chill settles in

CLEVELAND — We were soaked last night. That steady rain is gone now though. Plan on a few padding showers the rest of the day. More dry time though and slightly warmer temps. We're in the middle 40s this afternoon with a light southeast breeze. Much less wind!

We're shifting our focus to cold after today. Friday we'll hang out in the 30s all day with a couple light snow showers. Plan on minor accumulations under 1" through the weekend... including the Browns game Saturday.

By Sunday the snow will be focused more on the primary snow belt with lake effect snow.

In addition to the snow, cold is on the way! We're dropping WAY BELOW normal this weekend and it may drop even COLDER by NEXT weekend...we're watching Christmas closely!

What To Expect:

A few lingering showers with less wind

Turning colder to end the week

Light snow Friday & Saturday

Much Colder late next week!



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Drying out with only a few showers left over.| High: 45º

Friday: Light snow possible. Colder. | High: 38º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. Cold. | High: 33º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cold. | High: 31º

