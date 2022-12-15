Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Trying to dry out before the chill settles in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 06:34:12-05

CLEVELAND — We were soaked last night. That steady rain is gone now though. Plan on a few padding showers the rest of the day. More dry time though and slightly warmer temps. We're in the middle 40s this afternoon with a light southeast breeze. Much less wind!

We're shifting our focus to cold after today. Friday we'll hang out in the 30s all day with a couple light snow showers. Plan on minor accumulations under 1" through the weekend... including the Browns game Saturday.

By Sunday the snow will be focused more on the primary snow belt with lake effect snow.

In addition to the snow, cold is on the way! We're dropping WAY BELOW normal this weekend and it may drop even COLDER by NEXT weekend...we're watching Christmas closely!

Stay connected with us.

What To Expect:

  • A few lingering showers with less wind
  • Turning colder to end the week
  • Light snow Friday & Saturday
  • Much Colder late next week!

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Drying out with only a few showers left over.| High: 45º

Friday: Light snow possible. Colder. | High: 38º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible. Cold. | High: 33º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cold. | High: 31º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018