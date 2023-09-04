FORECAST: Unofficial end to summer living up to its name

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row. We could hit 90 degrees over the next few days. Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.
We're dry for the next few days as well. Our next shot at rain comes late Wednesday with a few thunderstorms and an even better shot Thursday. That's our relief, too. Temps dive late week with highs WAY below average this weekend.
Browns Sunday looking like hoodie weather!
What To Expect:
- Even hotter today
- More humid, too
- Hotter Tuesday, still humid
- Watching a few storms Wednesday
- More rain late week
- Rain bringing cooler air
Daily Breakdown:
Labor Day: Hottest of the holiday weekend. | High: 88º
Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º
Wednesday: Stays hot with a few storms late. | High: 89º
Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, much cooler. | High: 80º
Friday: A few t-showers, even cooler. | High: 75º
Saturday: A few t-showers, still cooling. | High: 70º
Sunday: Rain possible, hoodie weather. | High: 69º
