Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Unofficial end to summer living up to its name

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 6:06 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 06:23:44-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row. We could hit 90 degrees over the next few days. Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.

We're dry for the next few days as well. Our next shot at rain comes late Wednesday with a few thunderstorms and an even better shot Thursday. That's our relief, too. Temps dive late week with highs WAY below average this weekend.

Browns Sunday looking like hoodie weather!

What To Expect:

  • Even hotter today
  • More humid, too
  • Hotter Tuesday, still humid
  • Watching a few storms Wednesday
  • More rain late week
  • Rain bringing cooler air

Daily Breakdown:

Labor Day: Hottest of the holiday weekend. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Stays hot with a few storms late. | High: 89º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, much cooler. | High: 80º

Friday: A few t-showers, even cooler. | High: 75º

Saturday: A few t-showers, still cooling. | High: 70º

Sunday: Rain possible, hoodie weather. | High: 69º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018