FORECAST: Unofficial end to summer living up to its name

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row. We could hit 90 degrees over the next few days. Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.

We're dry for the next few days as well. Our next shot at rain comes late Wednesday with a few thunderstorms and an even better shot Thursday. That's our relief, too. Temps dive late week with highs WAY below average this weekend.

Browns Sunday looking like hoodie weather!

What To Expect:



Even hotter today

More humid, too

Hotter Tuesday, still humid

Watching a few storms Wednesday

More rain late week

Rain bringing cooler air

Daily Breakdown:

Labor Day: Hottest of the holiday weekend. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Stays hot with a few storms late. | High: 89º

Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, much cooler. | High: 80º

Friday: A few t-showers, even cooler. | High: 75º

Saturday: A few t-showers, still cooling. | High: 70º

Sunday: Rain possible, hoodie weather. | High: 69º

