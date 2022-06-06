FORECAST: Very warm, breezy and increasingly unsettled today

CLEVELAND — Looking like an ACTIVE week with thunderstorms and heavy rain. If you plan it out right though, you may still be able to get things done in the dry time.

Most of the rain this week is overnight. Starting with tonight. We're pushing middle 80s with isolated afternoon storms before a large cluster of storms rolls our way. Plan on them arriving closer to sunset and lasting until sunrise. The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Flooding is a concern. Especially at night when you can't see how deep the water is. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

We'll dry out through Tuesday with more comfortable air settling in. We're hanging out in the 70s the rest of the week. Plan on another round of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday. As of now, those aren't looking nearly as strong as tonight's.

Have a fantastic week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warmer & more humid today

Rain & storms return late Monday

Soggy AM drive Tuesday

More comfortable temps settling in

More rain Wednesday night/Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Warm & humid with isolated afternoon storms. Widespread storms this evening/overnight| High: 84º

Tuesday: Widespread t-storms early before drying out.| High: 71º

Wednesday: Dry start, Rain Late. | High: 75º

Thursday: Wet start, Drying after. | High: 73º

Friday: Mainly cloudy, mainly dry. | High: 72º

