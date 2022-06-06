FORECAST: Very warm, breezy and increasingly unsettled today

CLEVELAND — Looking like an ACTIVE week with thunderstorms and heavy rain. If you plan it out right though, you may still be able to get things done in the dry time.
Most of the rain this week is overnight. Starting with tonight. We're pushing middle 80s with isolated afternoon storms before a large cluster of storms rolls our way. Plan on them arriving closer to sunset and lasting until sunrise. The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Flooding is a concern. Especially at night when you can't see how deep the water is. Remember, turn around, don't drown.
We'll dry out through Tuesday with more comfortable air settling in. We're hanging out in the 70s the rest of the week. Plan on another round of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday. As of now, those aren't looking nearly as strong as tonight's.
Have a fantastic week!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Warmer & more humid today
- Rain & storms return late Monday
- Soggy AM drive Tuesday
- More comfortable temps settling in
- More rain Wednesday night/Thursday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Monday: Warm & humid with isolated afternoon storms. Widespread storms this evening/overnight| High: 84º
Tuesday: Widespread t-storms early before drying out.| High: 71º
Wednesday: Dry start, Rain Late. | High: 75º
Thursday: Wet start, Drying after. | High: 73º
Friday: Mainly cloudy, mainly dry. | High: 72º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter