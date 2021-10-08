FORECAST: Warm and Wet

CLEVELAND — Waves of scattered showers and isolated storms will be likely throughout the rest of the work week.
Expect a few isolated showers Friday morning before more thundershowers return during the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves over the Great Lakes. Lightning, thunder and heavy rain will be possible.
On Saturday, a few lingering showers will be possible especially in our eastern communities. It will be drying up throughout the weekend with temperatures on the warm side! Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. That is well above normal for October!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- On and off rain and storms on Friday
- Best chance for rain is Friday
- Showers/storms spread from south to north
- Temperatures stay above normal through the week
- Drying out this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Warm & Humid High: 75º
Saturday: Few lingering showers; especially to east. High: 76º
Sunday: Sunny and summer-like! High: 78º
Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 81º
