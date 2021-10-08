FORECAST: Warm and Wet

CLEVELAND — Waves of scattered showers and isolated storms will be likely throughout the rest of the work week.

Expect a few isolated showers Friday morning before more thundershowers return during the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves over the Great Lakes. Lightning, thunder and heavy rain will be possible.

On Saturday, a few lingering showers will be possible especially in our eastern communities. It will be drying up throughout the weekend with temperatures on the warm side! Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. That is well above normal for October!

FORECAST HEADLINE

On and off rain and storms on Friday

Best chance for rain is Friday

Showers/storms spread from south to north

Temperatures stay above normal through the week

Drying out this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Warm & Humid High: 75º

Saturday: Few lingering showers; especially to east. High: 76º

Sunday: Sunny and summer-like! High: 78º

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 81º

