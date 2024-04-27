Watch Now
FORECAST: Warm & Breezy Saturday; Scattered T'Showers

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 07:43:36-04

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain and thunder will be possible this morning and will become more isolated during the afternoon. Saturday warms up with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Winds could gust to near 30 mph.

Sunday is even warmer with isolated storms and a high near 80!

What To Expect:

  • Warm & breezy weekend
  • Thundershowers Saturday
  • Warmer 70s Saturday afternoon
  • Near 80 Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: T'showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy.| High: 76º

Sunday: Isolated thunder. Summer-like.| High: 81º

Monday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 82º

