FORECAST: Warm & Breezy Saturday; Scattered T'Showers

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain and thunder will be possible this morning and will become more isolated during the afternoon. Saturday warms up with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Winds could gust to near 30 mph.
Sunday is even warmer with isolated storms and a high near 80!
What To Expect:
- Warm & breezy weekend
- Thundershowers Saturday
- Warmer 70s Saturday afternoon
- Near 80 Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: T'showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy.| High: 76º
Sunday: Isolated thunder. Summer-like.| High: 81º
Monday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 82º
