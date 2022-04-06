FORECAST: Warm & breezy today fueling afternoon storms

CLEVELAND — April showers turning into April thunderstorms. Temps soaring to the mid-60s this afternoon will fuel a line of storms heading out way. Plan on widespread rain with embedded thunderstorms through the evening commute. Some of the strongest storms could produce damage with strong winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rain is also a threat. Localized flooding is something we can't rule out.

These storms pull out tonight with cooler air heading our way. Temps are taking a dive... 50s Thursday, 40s Friday and 30s Saturday! That all coming with more wet weather. Plan on a few rain showers Thursday and Friday followed b a mix early Saturday. Temps will be cold enough!

It'll be cold but we get to enjoy much warmer temperatures starting early next week... We're pushing 70º!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warmest day of the week on Wednesday

That warmth fueling afternoon storms

Widespread rain with a few strong storms possible

Cooler with showers Thursday and Friday

Rain/snow mix possible Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain increases. Even milder. Few storms possible by evening.| High: 64º

Thursday: A few rain showers. | High: 53º

Friday: More widespread light rain. | High: 46º

Saturday: Colder with light rain/snow mix possible. | High: 39º

