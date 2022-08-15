Watch Now
FORECAST: Warm & breezy with isolated t-showers today

Posted at 5:33 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 05:33:41-04

CLEVELAND — Tons of dry time this week but there are still a couple curve balls from Mother Nature. Plan on an isolated t-shower chance today and tomorrow before we start working in some more settled air to finish out the work week. Most of the week is dry but I can't rule out isolated t-showers both today AND tomorrow. Possibly Wednesday as well.

The big rain chances are holding off until this weekend. Plan ahead and watch the forecast closely for this coming weekend... it's looking wet.

What To Expect:

  • Feeling great this week as below normal temps continue
  • Isolated t-showers today & tomorrow
  • Looking drier, brighter late week
  • Weekend rain likely

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Isolated showers with plenty of dry time. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Feeling great. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Stays pleasant. | High: 80º

Thursday: Sun & clouds, still feeling nice. | High: 79º

Friday: More sunshine, more warmth. | High: 82º

