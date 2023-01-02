FORECAST: Warm but wet as we ring in the new workweek

CLEVELAND — A warm front will move into the region on Monday. This will bring some spotty shower chances as we begin the new work week. Temperatures will top off near 50 on Monday, as warmer air begins to move in from the south and west.

Temperatures will continue to increase into the overnight Monday. Highs will top off in the mid to possibly upper 60s on Tuesday! Unfortunately, with the warmth, more rain will move in, ahead of and along a cold front. Rain will be heavy at times, especially late Monday night into the day on Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Colder air will begin to return as we head into the middle and the end of next week, We're near 60 again Wednesday, and then into the 40s on Thursday and 30s Friday. A few flakes will be possible as well for the end of the week.

What To Expect:

Isolated showers Monday

Above average temps

Rain likely Monday Night/Tuesday

Colder end to the week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 48º

Tuesday: Heavier rain likely. Thunder possible. Warmer again. | High: 62º

Wednesday: More rain showers. Falling temps. | High: 50º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 39º

Friday: Few Flakes. Cold. | High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 41º

