FORECAST: Warm & Mainly Dry This Weekend

CLEVELAND — This weekend we heat it up a bit but still don't quite get back to normal on Saturday. Average highs in mid-July are in the middle 80s, and we will be in the low 80s for most of NE Ohio. A stray shower or storm will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but there will be plenty of dry time.
On-and-off storm chances continue into next week, along with a warm-up! Temps AND humidity climb into next week. May even squeeze out a 90º day!
What To Expect:
- A warm weekend
- Stray storm is possible Saturday/Sunday
- Heading toward 90 degrees
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Stray storms possible. | High: 81º
Sunday: Dry & warm. Hit or miss storms. | High: 84º
Monday: T-showers possible. | High: 84º
Tuesday: Better shot at t-storms. | High: 86º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Heating up. | High: 88º
Thursday: Hot & muggy. | High: 92º
Friday: PM thunderstorms. | High: 90º
