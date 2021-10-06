FORECAST: Warm Summer-like Weather this Week

CLEVELAND — Patchy fog will impact some spots this morning but is not expected to be as thick or widespread as yesterday. Still be careful and give yourself some extra time as you head in to work.

There's a slim shot for a brief shower or storm by late afternoon and evening but most of the day should be dry.

Waves of rain will continue through the rest of the work week with temperatures staying on the warmer side for the month of October: 70s and even low 80s through the weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES



Partly to mostly cloudy today

Areas of patchy fog this morning

Slim shot for rain today, most are dry

On and off rain and storms through the rest of the week

Best shot for rain appears to be Thursday and Friday

Temperatures stay above normal through the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Warm for October with isolated rain and storms by afternoon. | High: 79º

Thursday: Scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. High: 77º

Friday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 75º

