FORECAST: Warm Weekend

CLEVELAND — Even warmer weather arrives for Saturday thanks to a strong southerly breeze. Look for abundant sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s with breezy winds.
Sunday looks like a great day for grilling our or yard clean-up. We will stay dry with more sunshine on the way. High temperatures in the middle 70s will be common all across Northern Ohio! In fact, it looks to stay way above average through mid-week! That is when rain chances return as well
What To Expect:
- Sunny & blustery Saturday
- Highs in the lower and middle 70s
- More sunshine and warmth on Sunday
- We're dry & warm until the middle of next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Sunny, warm & windy.| High: 74º
Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 75º
Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 75º
Tuesday: More clouds. Still warm.| High: 74º
Wednesday: Rain likely. Bit cooler.| High: 66º
Thursday: Slightly cooler. drying out.| High: 55º
