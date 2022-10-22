FORECAST: Warm Weekend

CLEVELAND — Even warmer weather arrives for Saturday thanks to a strong southerly breeze. Look for abundant sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s with breezy winds.

Sunday looks like a great day for grilling our or yard clean-up. We will stay dry with more sunshine on the way. High temperatures in the middle 70s will be common all across Northern Ohio! In fact, it looks to stay way above average through mid-week! That is when rain chances return as well

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

Sunny & blustery Saturday

Highs in the lower and middle 70s

More sunshine and warmth on Sunday

We're dry & warm until the middle of next week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Sunny, warm & windy.| High: 74º

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 75º

Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 75º

Tuesday: More clouds. Still warm.| High: 74º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Bit cooler.| High: 66º

Thursday: Slightly cooler. drying out.| High: 55º

