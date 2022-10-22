Watch Now
FORECAST: Warm Weekend

Cleveland Weather from News 5
TODAY
Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 08:53:02-04

CLEVELAND — Even warmer weather arrives for Saturday thanks to a strong southerly breeze. Look for abundant sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 70s with breezy winds.

Sunday looks like a great day for grilling our or yard clean-up. We will stay dry with more sunshine on the way. High temperatures in the middle 70s will be common all across Northern Ohio! In fact, it looks to stay way above average through mid-week! That is when rain chances return as well

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

  • Sunny & blustery Saturday
  • Highs in the lower and middle 70s
  • More sunshine and warmth on Sunday
  • We're dry & warm until the middle of next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Sunny, warm & windy.| High: 74º

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 75º

Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 75º

Tuesday: More clouds. Still warm.| High: 74º

Wednesday: Rain likely. Bit cooler.| High: 66º

Thursday: Slightly cooler. drying out.| High: 55º

