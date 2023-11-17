FORECAST: Warm, wet & windy before CHILLY air surges in

CLEVELAND — Pretty busy Friday on tap. Rain soaking us for a majority of the day along with temps in the 50s. When we dry out, temps drop. Winds shift also. Northwest winds dropping us from the 50s into the 40s QUICKLY this afternoon. We're dropping into the 30s overnight.

The good news, we're dry, bright and calm this weekend. Temperatures struggle though. This high pressure moving in clears us out but keeps us cool. We're in the 40s each afternoon this weekend.

Rain returns Tuesday and snow returns mid-week. Travel for the holidays is looking rough.

What To Expect:



Widespread rain

Temps fall Friday afternoon

Chilly weekend

Watching next week's Travel Weather closely



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered rain likely with cooler temps late. Blustery.| High: 57º (by noon then dropping)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly temperatures.| High: 45º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chilly for Browns Game.| High: 47º

Monday: More clouds. Touch warmer.| High: 46º

Tuesday: Rain likely.| High: 50º

Wednesday: Few showers, flakes. Windy. Colder.| High: 35º

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy. Windy. Cold! | High: 32º

