FORECAST: Warm, wet & windy followed by MUCH colder air

CLEVELAND — A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 6pm Thursday for Cuyahoga, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Richland, Ashland, Ottawa, Sandusky, & Seneca Counties. Winds could gust between 40 & 50.

Winds are already gusty. They'll stay gusty into the afternoon with temps staying warm also. We're hanging out in the 60s with winds gusting over 40mph. Plan ahead for the wind and don't forget about the rain. rain rolling in through midday and lingering until about sunset. Plan on scattered rain with a few downpours and rumbles of thunder. That plus the wind, driving will be impacted along with any outdoor plans.

Tonight, temps drop. Fast. We're in 50s by sunset with 40s by midnight and near 30 by sunrise Friday. We only rebound back into the lower 40s Friday afternoon before more rain and possibly snow returns late Friday into the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Gusts 40-50 mph today

Temps in the 60s today

Rain arriving midday

Much calmer, colder Friday

Rain/Snow mix Saturday

Lake effect Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: WIND ADVISORY. Mostly cloudy, windy & warmer with PM showers. Gust 40 to 50 mph.| High: 63º

Friday: Cloudy & cooler with isolated rain/snow showers. Windy. | High: 43º

Saturday: Scattered rain/snow mix, colder. | High: 40º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 33º

Monday: Mostly sunny. | High: 41º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 43º

