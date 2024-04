FORECAST: Warm & windy before rain returns to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — There's a slim shot we'll see some early Tuesday followed by a much better shot at rain later in the day. Plan on rain late Tuesday into Wednesday before drying out and cooling off again.

We're dropping into the middle 40s Wednesday morning then down to the lower 40s by the afternoon. We're back in the 30s overnight into Thursday with another round of frost IF we can clear out. Clouds or not, it'll be chilly!

The rebound after that chill is a big one with 70s returning this weekend.

What To Expect:



Warm & windy

Evening Rain

Much cooler Wednesday

Frost Thursday morning

Warmer Weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Seasonable. PM Rain/Thunder. | High: 68º

Wednesday: Early rain. Much cooler again.| High: 49º

Thursday: Frost early followed by a nice rebound. | High: 52º

Friday: Late rain. Seasonaable.| High: 71º

Saturday: Even warmer with a few t-storms.| High: 77º

