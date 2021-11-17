FORECAST: Warm & windy today ahead of a big temp drop

CLEVELAND — A brief but well needed warm-up is here! Expect high temperatures in the lower & middle 60s this afternoon. Warm, yes. But also windy. Winds will gust over 30mph again. Two hands on the wheel!
A cold front will sweep through the area early Thursday. Showers will arrives Wednesday night and linger into Thursday. along with MUCH colder air Thursday. Dropping back into the 40s for Thu afternoon with rain changing to lake effect mix and snow Thursday night & Friday morning.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Warmer with more wind Wednesday
- Rain returns Wednesday night
- Much colder and wetter Thursday
- More lake effect snow/rain Friday
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Much warmer but windy with rain returning late. | High: 64º
Thursday: Falling Temperatures. Much colder with rain changing to mix/snow late. | Afternoon Temps: 40s
Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 40º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter