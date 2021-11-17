FORECAST: Warm & windy today ahead of a big temp drop

CLEVELAND — A brief but well needed warm-up is here! Expect high temperatures in the lower & middle 60s this afternoon. Warm, yes. But also windy. Winds will gust over 30mph again. Two hands on the wheel!

A cold front will sweep through the area early Thursday. Showers will arrives Wednesday night and linger into Thursday. along with MUCH colder air Thursday. Dropping back into the 40s for Thu afternoon with rain changing to lake effect mix and snow Thursday night & Friday morning.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Warmer with more wind Wednesday

Rain returns Wednesday night

Much colder and wetter Thursday

More lake effect snow/rain Friday



DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Much warmer but windy with rain returning late. | High: 64º

Thursday: Falling Temperatures. Much colder with rain changing to mix/snow late. | Afternoon Temps: 40s

Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 40º

