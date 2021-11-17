Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Warm & windy today ahead of a big temp drop

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:00 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 06:00:17-05

CLEVELAND — A brief but well needed warm-up is here! Expect high temperatures in the lower & middle 60s this afternoon. Warm, yes. But also windy. Winds will gust over 30mph again. Two hands on the wheel!

A cold front will sweep through the area early Thursday. Showers will arrives Wednesday night and linger into Thursday. along with MUCH colder air Thursday. Dropping back into the 40s for Thu afternoon with rain changing to lake effect mix and snow Thursday night & Friday morning.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Warmer with more wind Wednesday
  • Rain returns Wednesday night
  • Much colder and wetter Thursday
  • More lake effect snow/rain Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Much warmer but windy with rain returning late. | High: 64º

Thursday: Falling Temperatures. Much colder with rain changing to mix/snow late. | Afternoon Temps: 40s

Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 40º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018