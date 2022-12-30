FORECAST: Warm & windy today with a few light rain showers

CLEVELAND — More scattered rain will be with us on Friday, with highs topping off in the upper 50s to near 60!

Plan on keeping the rain gear handy for New Year's Eve, as more steady rain will be likely on Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s as we head into the weekend. A few more showers will be possible on New Year's Day.

Rain shower chances will drop as we head into the day on Monday, but more rain will return on Tuesday. Temperatures will be even warmer by Tuesday, as highs climb to around 60!

Colder air will begin to return as we head into the middle of next week, as highs fall to around 50 on Wednesday, and then into the upper 30s on Thursday.

What To Expect:

Well Above Average

Gusts over 30 mph

Scattered showers Friday

Rainy New Years Eve



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Scattered rain showers. Warm & Breezy. | High: 59º

New Year's Eve: Rain showers. Cooler. | High: 48º

New Years Day: Few Rain Showers. Touch Cooler. | High: 47º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Rain showers. Warmer. | High: 61º

Wednesday: More rain showers. Not as warm. | High: 50º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Colder. | High: 37º

