FORECAST: Warmer but wet and MUCH windier

CLEVELAND — An intense winter storm will sliding through Northern Ohio bringing several challenges to our area through Wednesday. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Tuesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula & Trumbull Counties. Wind gusts between 50 & 60 mph can be expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Winds will be gusty everywhere across our area. This could lead to power outages and flight delays out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

We're starting the day with heavy snow. Roads are slick and travel is slow. Allow extra time for the AM drive.

Expect heavy rain and very high winds to take over after the AM Commute. The precipitation will change over to rain by mid-morning, with the potential for more than an inch of rainfall during the day. All the while, winds will gust above 40 miles per hour, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph. High temperatures will climb up to between 45 & 50 degrees by late afternoon. Scattered rain showers Tuesday night will gradually transition to scattered snow by the Wednesday AM rush. Scattered snow showers and wind gusts between 30 & 40 mph will continue through the day on Wednesday. Snow totals of 1 to perhaps 3 inches of snow can be expected as highs hover in the middle 30s.

What To Expect:



Snow, rain and ice this morning

Wet & windy Tuesday

Snow returns Wednesday

Even colder this weekend

Daily Breakdown

Tuesday: Rain likely. AM mix possible. Windy! | High: 49º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow. (Tr-2")| High: 38º

Thursday: Early flakes. Some sun. | High: 39º

Friday: Our next storm system arrives. Snow may mix with rain.| High: 38º

Saturday: Scattered snow. Windy.| High: 32º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder!| High: 32º

