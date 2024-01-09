Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Warmer but wet and MUCH windier

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 06:24:16-05

CLEVELAND — An intense winter storm will sliding through Northern Ohio bringing several challenges to our area through Wednesday. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect Tuesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula & Trumbull Counties. Wind gusts between 50 & 60 mph can be expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Winds will be gusty everywhere across our area. This could lead to power outages and flight delays out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

We're starting the day with heavy snow. Roads are slick and travel is slow. Allow extra time for the AM drive.

Expect heavy rain and very high winds to take over after the AM Commute. The precipitation will change over to rain by mid-morning, with the potential for more than an inch of rainfall during the day. All the while, winds will gust above 40 miles per hour, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph. High temperatures will climb up to between 45 & 50 degrees by late afternoon. Scattered rain showers Tuesday night will gradually transition to scattered snow by the Wednesday AM rush. Scattered snow showers and wind gusts between 30 & 40 mph will continue through the day on Wednesday. Snow totals of 1 to perhaps 3 inches of snow can be expected as highs hover in the middle 30s.

What To Expect:

  • Snow, rain and ice this morning
  • Wet & windy Tuesday
  • Snow returns Wednesday
  • Even colder this weekend

Daily Breakdown

Tuesday: Rain likely. AM mix possible. Windy! | High: 49º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow. (Tr-2")| High: 38º

Thursday: Early flakes. Some sun. | High: 39º

Friday: Our next storm system arrives. Snow may mix with rain.| High: 38º

Saturday: Scattered snow. Windy.| High: 32º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder!| High: 32º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018