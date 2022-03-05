FORECAST: Warmer Temperatures for the Weekend

CLEVELAND — If we know anything about March, it's that march is wild. The temperatures swings, the thunder, the snow, the flood potential... you name it...March has it all. And we have (almost) all of it these over the next few days.

It is a chilly start to the weekend, but temperatures will climb quick as a warm front moves thru Saturday morning. I cant rule out a brief early rain shower as the front moves north up over Lake Erie. The warm front will set the stage for much warmer air for the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 60s by late afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy winds!

Winds begin to pick up Saturday evening and overnight as strong low pressure tracks toward the Great Lakes. A wind advisory has been issued for a portion of NE Ohio Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. Winds will gust between 40 and 50 mph during the day on Sunday. Light morning rain showers are possible as well on Sunday along with a rumble of thunder! Temperatures will remain on the warm side: in the middle and upper 60s. Widespread rain is likely late Sunday and into Monday morning.

Enjoy the warmth this weekend! Winter returns next week with rain changing to snow Monday into Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Isolated morning showers on Saturday

Sunny & warmer Saturday afternoon

High winds likely on Sunday

Gusts between 40 & 50 mph

Scattered rain & thunder Sunday

Much colder next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. | High: 65º

Sunday: Rain likely with an occasional rumble of thunder. Windy & warm. | High: 65º

Monday: Rain transitioning to snow late. Colder| High: 39º

Tuesday: Lingering snow showers. Colder | High: 34º

