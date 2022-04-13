FORECAST: Warmer Today With More Storms That Could Be Severe

CLEVELAND — A warm front is lifting north across the area today with a slim shot of a shower or storm this morning. There's a much better chance for rain and possibly a few severe storms this afternoon and tonight.
Warmest day of the week is likely coming today as we soar into the 70s followed by a MUCH better shot at thunderstorms into Thursday.
In fact, a few storms this afternoon & evening could be strong to severe with a low marginal threat for damaging winds and hail.
We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.
Easter Sunday looks much cooler but dry at this time.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Increasing clouds
- Marginal Risk for severe storms today
- Storms returning Wednesday/Thursday
- A warm, windy Wednesday in the 70s
- Cooler and drier for Guardians Home Opener on Friday
- Even cooler this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Warmer & windy with more rain & a few strong storms later.| High: 72º
Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain & storms.| High: 58º
Friday: Sun & clouds with seasonable temps. | High: 62º
Saturday: Blustery & cool. Isolated showers. | High:51º
Sunday: Blustery & colder. Partly cloudy. | High: 47º
