FORECAST: Warmer Today With More Storms That Could Be Severe

CLEVELAND — A warm front is lifting north across the area today with a slim shot of a shower or storm this morning. There's a much better chance for rain and possibly a few severe storms this afternoon and tonight.

Warmest day of the week is likely coming today as we soar into the 70s followed by a MUCH better shot at thunderstorms into Thursday.

In fact, a few storms this afternoon & evening could be strong to severe with a low marginal threat for damaging winds and hail.

We are looking great for the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on Friday with pleasant temps and dry weather.

Easter Sunday looks much cooler but dry at this time.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Increasing clouds

Marginal Risk for severe storms today

Storms returning Wednesday/Thursday

A warm, windy Wednesday in the 70s

Cooler and drier for Guardians Home Opener on Friday

Even cooler this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmer & windy with more rain & a few strong storms later.| High: 72º

Thursday: Still mild with periods of rain & storms.| High: 58º

Friday: Sun & clouds with seasonable temps. | High: 62º

Saturday: Blustery & cool. Isolated showers. | High:51º

Sunday: Blustery & colder. Partly cloudy. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: