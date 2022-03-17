FORECAST: Warmest St. Patrick's Day in a decade

CLEVELAND — We've only hit 70 degrees or warmer on 5 previous St. Patrick's Days. We'll make that 6 today! Look for highs near 70 degrees with lots of sunshine all day long. Temperatures will be cooler along Lake Erie.

Rain chances return for everyone by Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will climb back into the 60s. However, a lake breeze will once again keep our lake shore counties cooler during the afternoon.

Scattered showers continue on and off Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures in the 50s.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 am with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th at 11:33 am

Warmer weather again on Thursday

Dry for the parade

Better chance for rain Friday & Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Very warm with some sun! Enjoy!| High: 70º (Cooler Lakeside)

Friday: Scattered PM rain showers and cooler temps. | High: 58º (Warmer South)

Saturday: Scattered rain could mix with a few snow flakes late.| High: 56º

Sunday: Spring begins! Few sprinkles/flurries possible early. Then seasonable.| High: 53º

Monday: Slightly warmer. Briefly dry.| High: 57º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: