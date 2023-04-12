FORECAST: Warmest temps in nearly 7 months

CLEVELAND — Our weather is looking absolutely incredible this week! Warmer high temps soaring into the 70s and lower 80s through at least Friday. No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!
What To Expect:
- Sunny & warm
- Pushing 80º Today
- Even warmer Thursday
- More clouds Friday, still warm
- No rain until the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 80º
Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 82º
Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 75º
Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 73º
Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 62º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter