FORECAST: Warmest temps in nearly 7 months

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 4:53 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 04:53:50-04

CLEVELAND — Our weather is looking absolutely incredible this week! Warmer high temps soaring into the 70s and lower 80s through at least Friday. No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!

What To Expect:

  • Sunny & warm
  • Pushing 80º Today
  • Even warmer Thursday
  • More clouds Friday, still warm
  • No rain until the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 80º

Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 82º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 75º

Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 73º

Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 62º

