FORECAST: Warmest temps in nearly 7 months

CLEVELAND — Our weather is looking absolutely incredible this week! Warmer high temps soaring into the 70s and lower 80s through at least Friday. No rain until the weekend and no real cloud cover either. We're looking at a few clouds today but that's it. We're bright and warm all week!

What To Expect:



Sunny & warm

Pushing 80º Today

Even warmer Thursday

More clouds Friday, still warm

No rain until the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 80º

Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 82º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 75º

Saturday: Few showers but still VERY warm. | High: 73º

Sunday: Better shot at rain and much cooler. | High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter