FORECAST: Warming for the Weekend

CLEVELAND — After a very cold start to the day, temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 50s on Friday. Inland counties should see highs in the lower to mid 60s. Look for lots of sunshine on Friday as well.

Saturday's high temperatures reach back into the middle and upper 60s with only a small chance for a rain showers late in the day and increasing clouds.

Sunday sees highs in the lower 70s by late afternoon with a few showers in the morning and a couple of thunderstorms arriving by late afternoon or evening. I cant rule out a strong storm or two Sunday evening! Stay alert.

Friday: Frosty start. Mix of sun and high clouds. Milder. | High: 56º

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers late. | High: 68º

Sunday: Showers and a few storms possible. Mild. | High: 72º

Monday: Stray showers. Bit cooler. | High: 65º

