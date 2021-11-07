FORECAST: Warming Up!

CLEVELAND — Happy Fall Back! The sun will rise and set an hour earlier today! Don't forget to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detector and change the batteries.
Sunday will start off sunny and chilly, but we rebound nicely though the next few days with temperatures soaring to 60 Sunday and middle 60s Monday!
Rain chances will be limited much of the week with a shot for isolated showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy the bright sunshine and warm weather! A pattern flip is expected by the end of the week when a stronger system moves into NE Ohio. It should bring the return of wet weather and much colder air.
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Warmer Sunday afternoon (60s)
- Looking even warmer by Monday!
- A couple showers mid-week
- Better chance for rain by Thursday
- Much colder next weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Even warmer with lots of sun. | High: 60º
Monday: Partly cloudy and even warmer.| High: 66º
Tuesday: Stray showers possible late. | High: 62º
Wednesday: Few more showers. | High: 59º
Thursday: Last warm day. Rain Returns late. | High: 59º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter