FORECAST: Warming Up!

CLEVELAND — Happy Fall Back! The sun will rise and set an hour earlier today! Don't forget to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detector and change the batteries.

Sunday will start off sunny and chilly, but we rebound nicely though the next few days with temperatures soaring to 60 Sunday and middle 60s Monday!

Rain chances will be limited much of the week with a shot for isolated showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the bright sunshine and warm weather! A pattern flip is expected by the end of the week when a stronger system moves into NE Ohio. It should bring the return of wet weather and much colder air.

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

FORECAST HEADLINE

Warmer Sunday afternoon (60s)

Looking even warmer by Monday!

A couple showers mid-week

Better chance for rain by Thursday

Much colder next weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Even warmer with lots of sun. | High: 60º

Monday: Partly cloudy and even warmer.| High: 66º

Tuesday: Stray showers possible late. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Few more showers. | High: 59º

Thursday: Last warm day. Rain Returns late. | High: 59º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: