FORECAST: Warming up nicely before widespread rain rolls in

CLEVELAND — The best day this week to get some yard Fall clean-up done will be Thursday. We will stay dry all day with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s.

Rain moves in Thursday night. Steadier rain arrives for Friday. So keep the rain gear handy to start the weekend. More scattered rain showers are likely thru the day on Saturday. Any rain on Sunday would be early. Right now, we'll plan on a cool, dry Browns Game and a chilly, dry Trick or Treaters.

Stay tuned for Friday's rain details... could be heavy with flooding possible again.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Warmer and drier Thursday during the day

Rain arrives Thursday night

Soaking rain Friday with flooding threat increasing

More showers Saturday

Only isolated rain expected early Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 65º

Friday: Heavy rain likely with dropping temps. Watch for flooding.| High: 55º

Saturday: Scattered light showers likely, chilly. | High: 54º

Sunday: Couple showers possible early, mainly cloudy & cool. | High: 57º

