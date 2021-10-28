FORECAST: Warming up nicely before widespread rain rolls in

CLEVELAND — The best day this week to get some yard Fall clean-up done will be Thursday. We will stay dry all day with a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s.
Rain moves in Thursday night. Steadier rain arrives for Friday. So keep the rain gear handy to start the weekend. More scattered rain showers are likely thru the day on Saturday. Any rain on Sunday would be early. Right now, we'll plan on a cool, dry Browns Game and a chilly, dry Trick or Treaters.
Stay tuned for Friday's rain details... could be heavy with flooding possible again.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Warmer and drier Thursday during the day
- Rain arrives Thursday night
- Soaking rain Friday with flooding threat increasing
- More showers Saturday
- Only isolated rain expected early Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 65º
Friday: Heavy rain likely with dropping temps. Watch for flooding.| High: 55º
Saturday: Scattered light showers likely, chilly. | High: 54º
Sunday: Couple showers possible early, mainly cloudy & cool. | High: 57º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter