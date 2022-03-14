Watch
FORECAST: Warming up nicely to kick off a mild work week

Posted at 5:51 AM, Mar 14, 2022
CLEVELAND — Last official week of winter is feeling very spring-like... enjoy it!

Sunshine returning again today through the high clouds. Sunshine and a gusty southwest wind are helping temps soar. We're near 60º this afternoon. Clouds thickening overnight and eventually leading to rain Tuesday. Not a ton but we'll have to dodge isolated light showers around midday. That'll keep temps a bit cooler... but only briefly. Temps soar into the middle 60s Wedneday and to near 70º Thursday. St. Paddy's Day is looking GREAT.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Here comes Spring!
  • Much warmer by Monday afternoon
  • A bit cooler Tuesday with isolated rain
  • Warmest weather this week expected for St. Patrick's Day

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Bright, breezy and warmer. | High: 60º

Tuesday: More clouds with isolated light rain showers. | High: 56º

Wednesday: Back to feeling like spring. Enjoy the warmth!| High: 65º

Thursday: Very warm with some sun! Enjoy!| High: 69º

Friday: Scattered rain showers and colder temps. | High: 55º

