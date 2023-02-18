Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Warming Up This Weekend

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:25 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 08:27:29-05

CLEVELAND — After a very cold Friday, the arctic air is not planning on hanging around. Skies will clear out just in time for bright sunshine and blue skies through the day on Saturday. Temperatures should recover into the middle and upper 40s for highs by mid-afternoon. It will be blustery all day as well, so that will make it feel colder all day.

Clouds return Saturday night. There could be a very isolated rain shower early Sunday morning. But most of us will stay dry with low temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday starts mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. But we see temperatures rising back up into the upper 40 to middle 50s during the day. Dry weather is in the cards for most of Sunday.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

  • Sunshine on tap for Saturday
  • A return to milder weather this weekend
  • 40s for Saturday
  • Bright & breezy Saturday
  • Clouds and mild on Sunday
  • 50s Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. Windy.| High: 47º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Windy.| High: 55º

Monday: More clouds. Isolated showers. Mild. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. Few showers. Mild. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Rain likely. | High: 47º

Thursday: Rain likely. Very warm again! A three-peat. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018