FORECAST: Warming Up This Weekend

CLEVELAND — After a very cold Friday, the arctic air is not planning on hanging around. Skies will clear out just in time for bright sunshine and blue skies through the day on Saturday. Temperatures should recover into the middle and upper 40s for highs by mid-afternoon. It will be blustery all day as well, so that will make it feel colder all day.

Clouds return Saturday night. There could be a very isolated rain shower early Sunday morning. But most of us will stay dry with low temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday starts mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. But we see temperatures rising back up into the upper 40 to middle 50s during the day. Dry weather is in the cards for most of Sunday.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Sunshine on tap for Saturday

A return to milder weather this weekend

40s for Saturday

Bright & breezy Saturday

Clouds and mild on Sunday

50s Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. Windy.| High: 47º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Windy.| High: 55º

Monday: More clouds. Isolated showers. Mild. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. Few showers. Mild. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Rain likely. | High: 47º

Thursday: Rain likely. Very warm again! A three-peat. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: