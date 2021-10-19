Watch
FORECAST: Warming up with another sunshine filled day

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:45 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 05:45:55-04

CLEVELAND — Chilly to start the day but our rebound is a big one. Sunshine dominating for another day helping our temps soar. Yesterday we hit 61º, today we'll hit 70º. We can thank the sun and a breezy southwest wind for that. We'll keep the 70s Wednesday but add more clouds. Those clouds are leading to a SOAKED Thursday.

Plan on rain most of he day along with temps holding in the 50s/60s. Jackets and umbrellas all day. Including for the Browns game Thursday night.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Tons of sunshine today
  • Chilly mornings, nice afternoons
  • Rain returning Thursday
  • Even cooler this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Bright sunshine helping us rebound nicely. High: 70º

Wednesday: More clouds but staying dry and warm. High: 72º

Thursday: Soaked with widespread rain likely. | High: 67º

Friday: A few lingering showers and cooling temps. | Afternoon High: 53º

