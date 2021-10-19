FORECAST: Warming up with another sunshine filled day

CLEVELAND — Chilly to start the day but our rebound is a big one. Sunshine dominating for another day helping our temps soar. Yesterday we hit 61º, today we'll hit 70º. We can thank the sun and a breezy southwest wind for that. We'll keep the 70s Wednesday but add more clouds. Those clouds are leading to a SOAKED Thursday.

Plan on rain most of he day along with temps holding in the 50s/60s. Jackets and umbrellas all day. Including for the Browns game Thursday night.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Tons of sunshine today

Chilly mornings, nice afternoons

Rain returning Thursday

Even cooler this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Bright sunshine helping us rebound nicely. High: 70º

Wednesday: More clouds but staying dry and warm. High: 72º

Thursday: Soaked with widespread rain likely. | High: 67º

Friday: A few lingering showers and cooling temps. | Afternoon High: 53º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: