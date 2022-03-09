FORECAST: Watching this weekend's shot at snow

CLEVELAND — Plan on some afternoon sunshine after our morning snow showers pull out of here. Plan on minor accums this morning and a few slick spots. Best shot is south of Akron.

We're dry by midday with sunshine breaking through. Temps rebounding right along with the sun... lower 40s today. A bit colder Thursday with highs dropping back into the 30s but 40s return Friday.

All just before our next storm. Plan on rain arriving late Friday. That rain changes to snow for EVERYONE overnight into Saturday. The heaviest snow will be south and east of Cleveland. Plan on breaking out the shovels early Saturday as temps continue to drop through the day.

We're back near 40 Sunday with 50s, 60s and ... yes... possibly 70 next week?!?

FORECAST HEADLINES

Few light rain/snow showers early Wednesday, mainly south

Seasonable Wednesday & Thursday

Watching our weekend snow storms

Plan on rain changing snow Friday night/Saturday morning

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: AM light rain/snow south. Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near normal. | High: 42º

Thursday: More clouds and a bit cooler. | High: 38º

Friday: Cloudy skies. Snow arriving late in the day.| High: 42º

Saturday: WATCHING FOR SNOW! Snow likely. Accumulations possible! Windy. | High: 23º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy & Cold. | High: 40º

