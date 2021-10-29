FORECAST: Waves of rain leading to flooding

CLEVELAND — LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH for Ottawa, Sandusky & Erie Counties Friday thru 8am Saturday morning.

Steady rain continues thru the day on Friday. Forecast guidance is hinting at a few hours of dry weather pushing in for many of you Friday evening. Hopefully, not every high school football play-off game will be a soaker.

Keep the rain gear handy for Saturday. More scattered rain showers are likely thru the day on Saturday as surface low pressure meanders across Norther n Ohio.

A few lake effect rain showers will linger on Sunday. Most of those showers will occur during the morning hours. But, a few showers cant be ruled out east of Cleveland into mid-afternoon.

Right now, we'll plan on a cool Browns Game with an isolated lake effect shower. We expect a chilly, dry evening for Trick or Treaters.

Stay tuned for Friday's rain details... could be heavy with flooding possible again.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Soaking rain Friday with flood threat increasing

More showers Saturday

Only isolated rain expected Sunday

Weekend temperatures holding in the 50s

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Heavy rain likely with cool temps. Watch for flooding.| High: 55º

Saturday: Scattered showers likely. Chilly. | High: 55º

Sunday: Couple lake effect showers possible, mainly AM. Mainly cloudy & cool. | High: 56º

Monday: Chilly but dry. | High: 54º

