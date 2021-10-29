FORECAST: Waves of rain leading to flooding

CLEVELAND — LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH for Ottawa, Sandusky & Erie Counties Friday thru 8am Saturday morning.
Steady rain continues thru the day on Friday. Forecast guidance is hinting at a few hours of dry weather pushing in for many of you Friday evening. Hopefully, not every high school football play-off game will be a soaker.
Keep the rain gear handy for Saturday. More scattered rain showers are likely thru the day on Saturday as surface low pressure meanders across Norther n Ohio.
A few lake effect rain showers will linger on Sunday. Most of those showers will occur during the morning hours. But, a few showers cant be ruled out east of Cleveland into mid-afternoon.
Right now, we'll plan on a cool Browns Game with an isolated lake effect shower. We expect a chilly, dry evening for Trick or Treaters.
Stay tuned for Friday's rain details... could be heavy with flooding possible again.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Soaking rain Friday with flood threat increasing
- More showers Saturday
- Only isolated rain expected Sunday
- Weekend temperatures holding in the 50s
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Heavy rain likely with cool temps. Watch for flooding.| High: 55º
Saturday: Scattered showers likely. Chilly. | High: 55º
Sunday: Couple lake effect showers possible, mainly AM. Mainly cloudy & cool. | High: 56º
Monday: Chilly but dry. | High: 54º
