FORECAST: Wet then windy and MUCH colder this afternoon

CLEVELAND — A wind advisory has been issued for Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Lake Counties. The advisory is in effect starting 10 am Monday morning until 10 pm Monday night. Ashtabula lakeshore county will be under a wind advisory from Noon Monday until 1 am Tuesday. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph can be expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A gale warning has also been issued for Lake Erie from 10 am Monday to Monday night. West gales 25 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots and waves 8 to 13 feet expected. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Soaked for the morning commute with heavy rain, gusty winds and warm temps. We're in the 50s for now... After the rain tapers late morning, winds shift and temps take a DIVE.

We're dropping into the 30s as winds gust over 40mph. We should be mainly dry this afternoon but with that much wind, we'll still need to drive carefully. Debris could be flying and high profile vehicles could be swerving. Be safe.

Winds continue to shift this evening more to the northwest. That means lake effect snow. Plan on a few slick spots where the heavy snow bands set up early Tuesday. Winds relax through the day helping the snow shut down.

The cold is hanging around through midweek, though, maybe even another shot at snow. Plan on a few light snow showers Wednesday. Only minor accumulations expected.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Soaked AM Drive

Winds Gusting over 40mph

Temps 50s -> 30s

Few snow showers this afternoon

Lake effect snow overnight into Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Windy & wet early with even more wind and falling temps through the afternoon. May even see a few snowflakes. | High: 53º* (Temps start in the 50s and continue to drop all day into the 30s by afternoon)

Tuesday: Cold & breezy with lake effect snow. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Few light snow showers, cold. | High: 34º

