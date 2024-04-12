FORECAST: Wet, windy and MUCH colder

CLEVELAND — Widespread light rain continuing as winds pick up and temps plummet. We're in the 40s this morning and holding the chill all day. We can thank the wind for the chill. Northwest gusts as high as 50mph, likely much of the afternoon, keeping it chilly AND flinging debris. A wind advisory is in effect for northern Ohio from 11 am thru midnight Friday. Plan for a soggy, chilly and blustery day.

Rain finally comes to an end overnight and into Saturday. Temperatures look to rebound slightly, with highs in the 50s. It will get even warmer on Sunday, but a few more showers will be possible, especially by Sunday afternoon and evening. Next week is looking even warmer, with temperatures in the 70s returning.

What To Expect:



Light rain Friday

Much cooler Friday

Much windier Friday

Wind advisory for northern Ohio

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Steady light rain with gusts to 50mph. | High 48º

Saturday: Sunshine returns! | High: 53º

Sunday: A few light showers, warmer. | High: 69º

Monday: Staying warm. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 70º

