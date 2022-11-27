FORECAST: Wet & Windy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Our next system is moving through the area today and bringing rain to the region. The most widespread and heaviest rainfall looks to be Sunday morning, with more sporadic showers throughout the rest of Sunday. Plan to get wet if you are going to the Browns game. It will also be gusty Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible Sunday afternoon.

A few more light rain showers will linger into Monday. Temperatures will be near normal for most of this week, until a stronger system moves through by the end of the workweek.

What To Expect:

Widespread rain early Sunday

Scattered rain all day Sunday

Gusty winds on Sunday

Iso'd showers Monday



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Another round of rain. Gusty | High: 54º

Monday: Lighter showers linger. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Briefly dry.| High: 52º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Temps fall.| High: 55º

Thursday: Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible. Colder. | High: 36º

Friday: Near Norm. Some Sunshine. | High: 45º

Saturday: More Clouds. Chilly. | High: 46º

