FORECAST: Wet & windy with localized high water and gusts over 40mph

CLEVELAND — Wet & windy! Our next cold front is pushing through Ohio today... that means waves of rain and strong winds. Gusts today will be over 40mph through midday before gradually settling to under 30mph this evening. Much calmer tomorrow as the chill settles back in.

In addition to the wind... rain. The heaviest rain will be here through midday with lighter showers lingering the rest of the day. Total rainfall today could be as high as 1" or so. That means locally high water is possible. Our ground is still pretty saturated.

We're MUCH calmer overnight with cooler and drier air settling in. We're holding in the lower 40s all day Wednesday with only isolated rain showers. Sunshine returns Thursday and temps near 50º returns Friday!

What To Expect:



Widespread rain today

Wind gusting over 40 mph

Calmer, cooler Wednesday

More sun Thursday

Light weekend rain showers

Easter Sunday *mainly dry

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: SOAKED with gusts over 40mph. | High: 54º

Wednesday: Much cooler with isolated lingering showers. | High: 44º

Thursday: More sunshine but still cool. | High: 49º

Friday: Clouds returning but still looking dry. | High: 48º

Saturday: A few light rain showers. | High: 49º

Sunday: Cloudy & cool with slim shot at rain. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter