FORECAST: Wet & windy with temps falling all day

CLEVELAND — Wind advisories in effect until 2pm. Winds will gusting to 40mph and possibly high at times. That means localized power outages are possible but the impacts are beyond that. Everyday tasks will be affected. Driving and walking will tougher today.

Our high for today is 70º. Just like yesterday. But also nothing like yesterday. We hit 70º at 3am... we've been cooling ever since. We'll continue to cool all day and all night tonight. We'll be in the 40s by sunset and will cool all the way until we hit 32º at sunrise Friday morning.

That cold air is only part of the forecast. We're soaked this morning with light rain rolling through. Thankfully the rain tapers by midday but it comes back overnight. That means rain changing to snow likely for the Friday morning commute. Plan ahead and get out the door early. It could be slick.

We're back to more "normal" numbers this weekend with a slim shot at rain Sunday and highs near 50.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Wet & windy with falling temps today

Rain ending by midday

Gusts to 40mph through midday.

Rain returning overnight

MUCH colder early Friday with a rain/snow mix

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Wind advisories and wet with temps dropping all day.| Temps: falling to 50º

Friday: Much cooler with AM snow followed by isolated lake effect.| High: 38º

Saturday: More sunshine and more seasonable. | High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: