FORECAST: Whiplash weekend weather ahead

CLEVELAND — After a frosty & foggy morning, a mix of sun and clouds will be the rule during on Saturday. We will stay cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Better news for part of Sunday. The rain should hold off until after sunset! Skies will be cloudy with temperatures hanging in the 40s for most of the day. But, a warm front will slide north thru the area by late afternoon. That should actually take bump our evening temperatures up into the 50s late on Sunday. Rain showers are likely Sunday night and Monday morning ahead of a cold front.

That front will arrive around midday Monday. Expect morning highs in the 50s on Monday with rapidly falling afternoon temperatures. The major weather headline for Monday will be the WIND! Expect winds near 30 mph behind the cold front with gusts to 45+ mph. A Wind Advisory will likely be needed for parts of Northern Ohio on Monday. We will keep you posted.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Chilly all Saturday

Mainly dry on Saturday

Milder Sunday

Rain returns late Sunday

Crashing temps

WINDY!

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Sun and clouds and chilly. | High: 42º

Sunday: Rain likely by evening turning to snow early Monday morning. | High: 54º

Monday: Windy, falling temperatures, snow showers possible | High: 45º* (Temps start in the 50s and continue to drop all day)

Tuesday: Few snow showers and chilly temps. | High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: