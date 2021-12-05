FORECAST: Whiplash weather ahead with rain, snow and a lot of wind

CLEVELAND — Alerts:

A wind advisory has been issued for Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. The advisory is in effect starting Monday morning until Monday night. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40-50+ mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A gale warning has also been issued for Lake Erie from 10 am Monday to 1 am Tuesday. West gales 35 to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots and waves 9 to 14 feet expected. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Sunday is starting off chilly, cloudy and quiet. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures hanging in the 40s for most of the day. But, a warm front will slide north through the area by late afternoon. That should actually bump our evening temperatures up into the 50s late on Sunday and early Monday. Rain should hold off until after sunset. Rain is likely Sunday night and Monday morning ahead of a cold front.

That front will arrive around midday Monday. Expect morning highs in the 50s on Monday with rapidly falling afternoon temperatures. Few light snow showers may develop by Monday PM as much colder air pours in. Any accumulation should be minimal.

The major weather headline for Sunday night and Monday will be the WIND! Expect winds near 30 mph behind the cold front with gusts 40-50 mph.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Milder late Sunday

Rain returns late Sunday with wind picking up

Crashing temps Monday

WINDY Monday with gusts near 45 mph

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Rain likely by evening turning to snow during the day Monday. Becoming windy.| High: 54º

Monday: Windy, falling temperatures, rain to snow showers possible. | High: 54º* (Temps start in the 50s and continue to drop all day into the 30s by afternoon)

Tuesday: Few snow showers and chilly temps. | High: 32º

Wednesday: Few snow showers and even colder temps. | High: 35º

