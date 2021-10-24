FORECAST: Widespread Rain

CLEVELAND — Round up the rain gear as we slide into the second half of your weekend!
Clouds will be increasing during the morning/early afternoon. By Sunday afternoon/evening another round of widespread rain returns and rolls into Monday. Heavy rain and a few flooding issues could develop so be prepared! Rumbles of thunder are possible along with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will remain steady.
Lingering lake effect showers will be around on Tuesday.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Steady rain returning Sunday PM, some heavy
- Heavy rain possible Monday
- Flooding possible
- Wet pattern sticks around for much of next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: A few showers early, still chilly. Rain increasing in the afternoon and evening. | High: 59º
Monday: Rain likely that could be heavy at times. Watch for flooding. | High: 64º
Tuesday: Few lake effect showers. | High: 54º
Wednesday: Briefly drier but still cool.| High: 57º
Thursday: Another round of rain.| High: 63º
