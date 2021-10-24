Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Widespread Rain

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
PLANNER
Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 10:06:56-04

CLEVELAND — Round up the rain gear as we slide into the second half of your weekend!

Clouds will be increasing during the morning/early afternoon. By Sunday afternoon/evening another round of widespread rain returns and rolls into Monday. Heavy rain and a few flooding issues could develop so be prepared! Rumbles of thunder are possible along with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will remain steady.

Lingering lake effect showers will be around on Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Steady rain returning Sunday PM, some heavy
  • Heavy rain possible Monday
  • Flooding possible
  • Wet pattern sticks around for much of next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: A few showers early, still chilly. Rain increasing in the afternoon and evening. | High: 59º

Monday: Rain likely that could be heavy at times. Watch for flooding. | High: 64º

Tuesday: Few lake effect showers. | High: 54º

Wednesday: Briefly drier but still cool.| High: 57º

Thursday: Another round of rain.| High: 63º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018