FORECAST: Widespread rain falling on already SOAKED ground

CLEVELAND — Spring still in the air today. Instead of spring sun though, it's spring rain. And spring flooding. Flood watches in effect south of Akron where river levels are already high. An additional 1" of rain today could raise those levels even higher. Remember, flooding kills more people than any other type of severe weather. NEVER drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

Winter returns Wednesday morning with temps diving back into the 20s. Plan on isolated lake effect snow showers through the day with only minor accumulations. Much better shot at accumulating snow (or ice) Thursday followed by the best shot Friday.

Our next winter storm rolls in Friday bringing shovelable snow and significant ice to Ohio. We're still pinpointing where the warm air will hang out, for now, plan for both snow AND ice.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warm today but wet & windy

Flood watches south

Much colder with light snow possible early Wednesday

Another winter storm bringing snow & ice late week



DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Windy & warm but MUCH wetter. Watch out for flooding.| High: 60º

Wednesday: Much colder with a slim shot at lake effect snow. | High: 28º

Thursday: light snow/ice mix likely.| High: 32º

Friday: Heavy snow/ice likely. | High: 28º

