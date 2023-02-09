FORECAST: Widespread wind & warmth with scattered rain showers

HIGH WIND WARNING for Erie, Huron, Richland, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Counites thru 10pm Thursday for wind gusts between 50 & 60 mph.

WIND ADVISORY for Lorain, Ashland, Cuyahoga, Medina, Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Stark, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll & Coshocton Counties for wind gusts between 40 & 50 mph thru 10pm Friday morning.

It's called the warm sector of a storm system... and we're in it! We'll be on the warm side of the system for most of today. Expect temperatures to soar into the lower 60s. Winds will strengthen thru the afternoon. We'll also see scattered rain showers during the day with a few peeks of sunshine in between.

The cold front will arrive by late afternoon Thursday bring cooler temperatures back to the area for Friday. Dropping into the 30s most of the day with isolated snow showers. Plan on only minor accumulations, though.

The storm is gone by Friday night and the weekend is looking dry!

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Wet, windy & warmer Thursday

Wind gusts above 40 mph Thursday afternoon

Small risk for damaging wind gusts along cold front Thursday evening

Dropping temps Friday

A chilly Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Warm & wet again with winds gusting over 40mph.| High: 61º

Friday: Mostly cloudy & colder with isolated snow showers. | High: 35º

Saturday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 35º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. | High: 42º

Monday: Warming back up!| High: 49º

Valentine's Day: Partly Cloudy. Above average. | High: 50º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: