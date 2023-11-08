FORECAST: Wild temperature swings heading our way

CLEVELAND — We're looking pretty good today. Some sun, some warmth, a light breeze... We're in the middle and upper 50s this afternoon. Nothing out of the norm until this evening.

Let's talk about tonight. Temps will hold the mid-50s this evening before spiking near midnight. Spiking to the lower 60s. Warm but also windy. Winds gusting to 35mph will help build the warmth. That's not enough for damage but it is enough to fling debris from leaf piles and random brush. Be safe on the streets overnight and into early Thursday.

Rain will also roll in after midnight. Plan on a few downpours and a random rumble of thunder. That will be along the leading edge of colder air. Much colder. We're dropping from the lower 60s into the 40s Thursday morning. Yikes... warm, windy and wet followed by a QUICK drop.

We'll level off and stabilize through Thursday with cooler than normal temps carrying us into the weekend.

What To Expect:



Seasonable Wednesday

Warm, windy, & wet tonight

Temps dropping Thursday morning

Staying cool into the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Nice daytime rebound with more rain & warmth overnight.| High: 57º

Thursday: Drying out early. Some PM sun but still cool.| High: 50º

Friday: Sun & clouds, seasonable.| High: 53º

Saturday: Chilly Veterans Day with more clouds than sun. | High: 47º

Sunday: Still chilled with sun & clouds. | High: 48º

