FORECAST: Wind advisories, record warmth, damaging storms and snow BEFORE the weekend

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY from 4am Wednesday until 4pm Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Ashland, Richland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky & Seneca Counties. Wind could gust to near 50 mph.

Windy & warm weather will begin moving into Northern Ohio , setting the stage for potential severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday stays windy all day with wind gusts above 40 mph. A few spots in the Advisory area could se gusts to near 50 mph during the day. We should see quite a bit of sunshine as well which will allow temperatures to soar to near record highs in the middle and upper 60s. Winds stay gusty until storms roll though Thursday afternoon with a cold front. We have a shot at strong to potentially damaging thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will crash Friday, as a cold front moves through the region late Thursday. The chill does not last long! We will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 by next Saturday, with some more sunshine.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Warm & windy Wednesday

Wednesday wind gusts between 40 & 50 mph

Near-record highs in the 60s

Storms likely Thursday

Snow possible Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: ALERT- HIGH WINDS LIKELY! Warming back up! Windy.| High: 67º

Thursday: ALERT- Isolated Severe Storms Possible. Rain likely & gusty. Strong PM storms possible.| High: 50º

Friday: Temps crash! Few snow showers | High: 26º

Saturday: More sunshine. Not as cold. | High: 44º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 52º

Monday: More clouds. PM showers. Mild. | High: 49º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: