FORECAST: Wind, rain and chilly temps return for DAYS

CLEVELAND — Rain returns this morning, along with a few rumbles of thunder. More widespread and heavier rain is likely through the afternoon as cooler air settles in. We're in the 50s and low 60s Thursday, 60s Friday, Saturday AND Sunday. With rain. That is about ten degrees below average.

No washouts, but we'll be tracking at least some lingering light rain Friday through the weekend. Stay tuned for timing info. This is especially important for Moms on Sunday. As of Wednesday night, Sunday looks to be one of the drier days of the weekend.

What To Expect:



Thunderstorms return Thursday

Heavy rain at times on Thursday

Much cooler on Thursday into the weekend

Wet, cooler weekend ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Scattered storms. Much cooler| High: 57º

Friday: Few showers. Below avg. | High: 59º

Saturday: More showers. Cool. | High: 59º

Mother's Day: Mainly dry. Still cool. | High: 64º

Monday: Isolated rain chances. | High: 72º

Tuesday: Warmer but with better rain chances. | High: 73º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: