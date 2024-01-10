Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Windy and colder today with passing snow showers

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 05:54:07-05

CLEVELAND — Scattered snow showers this morning along with strong winds making for a slow Wednesday commute. Most roads are ok but bridges could be
slick. The wind has knocked power out for many spots, meaning traffic lights could be out. Those should be treated as 4-way stops.

Winds relax after midday and any snow should be kept in the primary snow belt with a few lake effect snow showers left over. Plan on accumulations to stay under 2"... less than 1" for most.

The cold and wind is everywhere. We're stuck in the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s all day long.

What To Expect:

  • Still windy
  • Light AM snow
  • Quick clipper Thursday
  • Widespread weekend snow
  • Even colder next week

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow. (Tr-2")| High: 36º

Thursday: Early flakes. Some sun south. | High: 37º

Friday: Our next storm system arrives. Snow may mix with rain.| High: 40º

Saturday: Scattered snow. Windy.| High: 32º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder!| High: 32º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018