FORECAST: Windy and colder today with passing snow showers

CLEVELAND — Scattered snow showers this morning along with strong winds making for a slow Wednesday commute. Most roads are ok but bridges could be
slick. The wind has knocked power out for many spots, meaning traffic lights could be out. Those should be treated as 4-way stops.
Winds relax after midday and any snow should be kept in the primary snow belt with a few lake effect snow showers left over. Plan on accumulations to stay under 2"... less than 1" for most.
The cold and wind is everywhere. We're stuck in the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s all day long.
What To Expect:
- Still windy
- Light AM snow
- Quick clipper Thursday
- Widespread weekend snow
- Even colder next week
Daily Breakdown
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow. (Tr-2")| High: 36º
Thursday: Early flakes. Some sun south. | High: 37º
Friday: Our next storm system arrives. Snow may mix with rain.| High: 40º
Saturday: Scattered snow. Windy.| High: 32º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder!| High: 32º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter