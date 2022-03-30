FORECAST: Windy and MUCH warmer after a wintry start to the day

CLEVELAND — The icy condition don't last long Wednesday, Temperatures should be in the middle and upper 30s by 8 or 9am Wednesday on their way up into the middle and upper 60s by late afternoon. A few spots could even touch 70 degrees. after a brief morning shower, we should see some afternoon sunshine. Winds will be gusty ...close to 30 mph during the afternoon.

We will stay windy Wednesday night and Thursday as a strong cold front approaches the area. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday night with scattered rain showers and even a bit of thunder possible during the day Thursday. With the cold front moving in, we will see highs Thursday during the morning hours in the lower 60s with falling temperatures during the afternoon into the 40s by evening.

We're in the 30s most of Friday with a rain/snow mix. We dry out Saturday but temps stay struggling.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Winter Weather Advisory until 9am

Cold rain (maybe sleet) for the AM drive

Spring returns by Wednesday PM

Temps dropping Thursday with more rain

Gusts to 40mph Thursday

Much cooler Friday with rain/snow

Calmer, more seasonable weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Windy & much warmer after a light mix early.| High: 70º

Thursday: Windy and wet. Still mild.| High: 55º

Friday: Much cooler with a few rain/snow showers.| High: 38º

