FORECAST: Windy but only briefly warmer today

CLEVELAND — Snow shuts down early Tuesday as winds shift. They'll also pick up. Gusts through Tuesday afternoon will be 30-35 mph. That means we're warming up and thawing out. Plan on middle/upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. It's a brief warm-up, though. Winter comes right back on Wednesday... unofficially.

Spring begins at 11:06 pm on Tuesday. The first few days of spring will NOT look like spring... We're cold with a couple more shots at snow ahead.

What To Expect:



Windy & milder Tuesday

Cold & windy Wednesday

Lake effect snow Wednesday

Several shots of cold air ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Spring begins with near average temps. Lingering flakes early. Windy. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Cold & windy with a few snow showers. | High: 35º

Thursday: Partly cloudy and even colder. | High: 34º

Friday: Rain/Snow possible. | High: 44º

Saturday: Lingering flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 39º

