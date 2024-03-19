FORECAST: Windy but only briefly warmer today

CLEVELAND — Snow shuts down early Tuesday as winds shift. They'll also pick up. Gusts through Tuesday afternoon will be 30-35 mph. That means we're warming up and thawing out. Plan on middle/upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. It's a brief warm-up, though. Winter comes right back on Wednesday... unofficially.
Spring begins at 11:06 pm on Tuesday. The first few days of spring will NOT look like spring... We're cold with a couple more shots at snow ahead.
What To Expect:
- Windy & milder Tuesday
- Cold & windy Wednesday
- Lake effect snow Wednesday
- Several shots of cold air ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Spring begins with near average temps. Lingering flakes early. Windy. | High: 47º
Wednesday: Cold & windy with a few snow showers. | High: 35º
Thursday: Partly cloudy and even colder. | High: 34º
Friday: Rain/Snow possible. | High: 44º
Saturday: Lingering flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 39º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter