FORECAST: Windy today as temps soar helping fuel strong storms

CLEVELAND — Heating up again this afternoon with temps in the upper 80s... feeling more like the lower 90s. That heat and humidity, teaming up with gusts to about 30mph will really make it feel like summer again. It'll also fuel strong storms.

Those storms this afternoon will be strong with a couple of them producing damage. Wind damage and lightning could cause power outages during the evening commute. We could even see a tornado also. Make sure you're staying informed.

Overnight we dry out and cool down. We're only in the 70s Tuesday with a slim shot at a couple showers. Enjoy it because by Wednesday, the 90s are back! 90's and more humidity helping fuel even more storms the second half of the week.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans...

What To Expect:

Humidity climbs Monday

Temps in the middle 80s Monday

Storms return Monday afternoon & evening

MUCH more comfortable Tuesday

Big time heat by Wednesday

Storms increase again on Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: More humidity. Strong PM thunderstorms. Few could be severe, esp. SW.| High: 87º

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with only a SLIM shot at a couple showers. | High: 77º

Wednesday: Hotter and more humid! | High: 91º

Thursday: Still warm, still humid with better storm chances. | High: 87º

