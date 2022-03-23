FORECAST: Windy & warm today fueling strong storms

CLEVELAND — Morning rain showers slowing the drive to work... afternoon thunderstorms slowing the drive home. Get ready for an active day.

Plan on warmth and wind between the AM showers and the PM Storms. Temps are jumping back into the lower 60s with winds gusting over 40mph at times. That'll add the ingredients we need to build storms. Potentially strong storms. I'm expecting hail, damaging wind and even an isolated tornado with the strongest storms. Make sure you have a plan and are staying informed. This is our first run in with Spring storms so don't get caught off guard.

It's out first run in and out last for at LEAST a week. Winter coming back with a 10º drop Thursday and another one Friday. we're dripping into the 30s this weekend with SNOW in the forecast.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Soggy AM commute

Unsettled PM commute

Some storms could be damaging

Cooler with more showers Thursday

Even cooler with more rain Friday

Colder this weekend with a rain/snow mix possible

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmer with better rain chances. Afternoon strong storms possible. | High: 62º

Thursday: Cooler with scattered showers. | High: 52º

Friday: Cooler with more rain. | High: 42º

Saturday: A few showers, chilly. | High: 40º

Sunday: Even colder with a shot at lake effect wintry mix. | High: 34º

