FORECAST: Windy & warm today fueling strong storms

CLEVELAND — Morning rain showers slowing the drive to work... afternoon thunderstorms slowing the drive home. Get ready for an active day.
Plan on warmth and wind between the AM showers and the PM Storms. Temps are jumping back into the lower 60s with winds gusting over 40mph at times. That'll add the ingredients we need to build storms. Potentially strong storms. I'm expecting hail, damaging wind and even an isolated tornado with the strongest storms. Make sure you have a plan and are staying informed. This is our first run in with Spring storms so don't get caught off guard.
It's out first run in and out last for at LEAST a week. Winter coming back with a 10º drop Thursday and another one Friday. we're dripping into the 30s this weekend with SNOW in the forecast.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Soggy AM commute
- Unsettled PM commute
- Some storms could be damaging
- Cooler with more showers Thursday
- Even cooler with more rain Friday
- Colder this weekend with a rain/snow mix possible
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Warmer with better rain chances. Afternoon strong storms possible. | High: 62º
Thursday: Cooler with scattered showers. | High: 52º
Friday: Cooler with more rain. | High: 42º
Saturday: A few showers, chilly. | High: 40º
Sunday: Even colder with a shot at lake effect wintry mix. | High: 34º
