Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Windy & warmer today helping melt that snowpack

Cleveland Weather from News 5
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:01 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 06:01:09-05

CLEVELAND — We thankfully will be seeing a warmer trend as we head into the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday, with some sunshine!

Thanksgiving eve will be a quiet and mild one, as highs top off around 50. Rain chances will begin to move in late on Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. Still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday, but colder air filters in for the day on Saturday; along with a rain/snow mix possible.

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

  • Wind gusts between as high as 40mph today
  • Thawing out in the 40s
  • Even warmer tomorrow
  • Rain chances return late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: ALERT: Wind gusts to near 40 mph. Wind chills single digits at times. Sunny & warmer. | High: 46º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Near norm. | High: 50º

Thanksgiving: Seasonable. Showers returning late, overnight. | High: 54º

Friday: Rain likely with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 47º

Saturday: A few rain showers left over. | High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018