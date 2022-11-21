FORECAST: Windy & warmer today helping melt that snowpack

CLEVELAND — We thankfully will be seeing a warmer trend as we head into the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday, with some sunshine!

Thanksgiving eve will be a quiet and mild one, as highs top off around 50. Rain chances will begin to move in late on Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. Still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday, but colder air filters in for the day on Saturday; along with a rain/snow mix possible.

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Wind gusts between as high as 40mph today

Thawing out in the 40s

Even warmer tomorrow

Rain chances return late week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: ALERT: Wind gusts to near 40 mph. Wind chills single digits at times. Sunny & warmer. | High: 46º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 50º

Wednesday: Near norm. | High: 50º

Thanksgiving: Seasonable. Showers returning late, overnight. | High: 54º

Friday: Rain likely with temps holding in the 40s. | High: 47º

Saturday: A few rain showers left over. | High: 45º

