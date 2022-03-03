FORECAST: Winter cold making a quick stop in Ohio before the weekend

CLEVELAND — Icy start to the day but it's brief. Temps are staying cold but we're drying out. That means roads will get much better through the morning.
Much colder air invades on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
By Friday we start the rebound again with highs in the lower 40s. Saturday looks spectacular! We're talking 60s for highs with dry weather thru the day! Plan on a soggy, windy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Frigid temps settling in today
- More seasonable Friday
- Much warmer this weekend
- Much wetter Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: MUCH colder but drier. | High: 27º
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. | High: 42º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. | High: 65º
Sunday: AM showers. Windy & warm. | High: 67º
