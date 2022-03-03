FORECAST: Winter cold making a quick stop in Ohio before the weekend

CLEVELAND — Icy start to the day but it's brief. Temps are staying cold but we're drying out. That means roads will get much better through the morning.

Much colder air invades on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

By Friday we start the rebound again with highs in the lower 40s. Saturday looks spectacular! We're talking 60s for highs with dry weather thru the day! Plan on a soggy, windy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Frigid temps settling in today

More seasonable Friday

Much warmer this weekend

Much wetter Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: MUCH colder but drier. | High: 27º

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. | High: 42º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. | High: 65º

Sunday: AM showers. Windy & warm. | High: 67º

