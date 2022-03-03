Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Winter cold making a quick stop in Ohio before the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 06:05:10-05

CLEVELAND — Icy start to the day but it's brief. Temps are staying cold but we're drying out. That means roads will get much better through the morning.

Much colder air invades on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

By Friday we start the rebound again with highs in the lower 40s. Saturday looks spectacular! We're talking 60s for highs with dry weather thru the day! Plan on a soggy, windy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Frigid temps settling in today
  • More seasonable Friday
  • Much warmer this weekend
  • Much wetter Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: MUCH colder but drier. | High: 27º

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. | High: 42º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. | High: 65º

Sunday: AM showers. Windy & warm. | High: 67º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018